Zcoin Achieves Market Cap of $27.80 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00041057 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Upbit, Coinroom and BX Thailand. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and $3.01 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,452.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.01748067 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.70 or 0.02574108 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00555240 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00642257 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010966 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00022918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00053898 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00383462 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,090,743 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, TDAX, QBTC, Coinroom, CryptoBridge, Huobi, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Indodax, Upbit, Sistemkoin, LiteBit.eu, BX Thailand, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

