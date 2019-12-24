Zions Bancorporation NA Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.75. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

ZION stock opened at $51.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.53. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,839 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,302 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,391,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,720 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $282,453.60. Also, insider Jennifer Anne Smith sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total value of $315,055.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,946. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

