Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.77.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,049 shares of company stock worth $20,586,493.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

