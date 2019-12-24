Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZURVY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. 38,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.65. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.