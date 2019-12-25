-$0.05 EPS Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS opened at $7.31 on Friday. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.76.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

