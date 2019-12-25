-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Medical Transcription Billing reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Transcription Billing.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTBC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

In other news, Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,506 in the last quarter. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,795. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. Medical Transcription Billing has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medical Transcription Billing (MTBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.