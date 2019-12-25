$0.19 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 237,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 447,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

