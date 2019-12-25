$0.19 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in First Bancorp by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 78,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 237,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 447,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.