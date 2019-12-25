$0.53 EPS Expected for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.72%.

OCFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 423,900.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

