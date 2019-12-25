$0.58 EPS Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Trustmark reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Trustmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 41.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

