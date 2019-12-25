$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will announce $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.71. Peoples Bancorp also reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,755.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Insiders have sold 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 over the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.10. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $713.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

