11,665 Shares in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,547,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 127,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,356,225.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 46,898 shares of company stock worth $759,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $878.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

