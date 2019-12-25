$13.20 Million in Sales Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce $13.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Joint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.35 million and the lowest is $13.04 million. Joint reported sales of $9.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Joint will report full-year sales of $47.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $47.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $60.42 million, with estimates ranging from $59.64 million to $61.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 104.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Joint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a PE ratio of 403.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. Joint has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,776,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in Joint by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,364,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after buying an additional 711,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 42.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 159,034 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 17.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 52,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

