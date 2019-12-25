$141.98 Million in Sales Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to announce sales of $141.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.33 million to $144.40 million. National CineMedia reported sales of $137.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year sales of $439.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.93 million to $442.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $453.46 million, with estimates ranging from $442.63 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. National CineMedia’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 183.78%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

