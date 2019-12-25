$15.29 Million in Sales Expected for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will report sales of $15.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the highest is $16.40 million. MannKind reported sales of $16.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year sales of $62.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.37 million to $64.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $75.73 million, with estimates ranging from $67.38 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MannKind by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21. MannKind has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

