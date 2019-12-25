$197.63 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will post $197.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $195.77 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions posted sales of $164.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $729.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $728.17 million to $731.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $847.20 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $961.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

KTOS opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $142,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 293,481 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $5,722,879.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,683. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 270.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 109,631 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 147,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 163,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $11,167,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $990,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.