1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “1ST SOURCE CORP.is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The bank offers a broad range of commercial banking, personal banking and trust services. In addition, 1st Source Bank provides highly specialized financing services for: automobile fleets in the rental and leasing industries; privately-held used aircraft; heavy duty trucks and construction equipment.These services are marketed nationwide. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut 1st Source from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $52.81 on Friday. 1st Source has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1st Source news, VP John B. Griffith sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $149,317.76. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in 1st Source during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in 1st Source during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in 1st Source in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in 1st Source by 557.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the second quarter valued at $228,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

