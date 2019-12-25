$2.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.47 billion and the highest is $2.52 billion. Owens & Minor reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year sales of $9.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.76 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMI. ValuEngine lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Shares of OMI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $316.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

