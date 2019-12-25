$3.51 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.58. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $3.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $12.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.39 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $328.00 to $322.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $346.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,776,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,876,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $911,820,000 after purchasing an additional 480,354 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,004,000 after purchasing an additional 315,137 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after purchasing an additional 310,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,977,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.54. 153,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,333. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $256.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.6303 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

