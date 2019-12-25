$383.63 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) will announce $383.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.00 million and the highest is $405.70 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $473.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $372.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on WLL. Citigroup lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.31.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

