3DCoin Price Reaches $0.0224 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 94.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $965.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,542,618 coins and its circulating supply is 69,252,924 coins. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling 3DCoin

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.