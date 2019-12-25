$79.41 Million in Sales Expected for Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Amplify Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:AMPY) to report $79.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.12 million. Amplify Energy posted sales of $69.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $276.30 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $319.50 million, with estimates ranging from $312.30 million to $326.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amplify Energy.

Amplify Energy (NASDAQ:AMPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter.

Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amplify Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

AMPY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

