$83.45 Million in Sales Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) to report $83.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.90 million. Magic Software Enterprises posted sales of $72.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $318.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $317.70 million to $318.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $351.95 million, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $359.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGIC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 11.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 419,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 7.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.