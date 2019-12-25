Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (JEQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1888 per share on Friday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 60.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE JEQ opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

