ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACCO Brands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $933.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is an increase from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.81%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $1,106,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,441.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709,599 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.