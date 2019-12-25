Achain Market Cap Hits $5.27 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Achain has a market cap of $5.27 million and $480,365.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinEgg, Huobi, Coinnest and Koinex. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013900 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00182679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.24 or 0.01191044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025304 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118518 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s genesis date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 955,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Kucoin, Bitinka, HitBTC, Koinex, CoinEgg, Bitbns, Coinnest, Huobi, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.