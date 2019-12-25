AdEx (ADX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97,952.00

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.0740 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Huobi, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, AdEx has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $97,952.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network.

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Huobi, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Liqui, Binance, IDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

