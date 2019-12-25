Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Up 25.7%

Advantage Lithium Corp (CVE:AAL) shares traded up 25.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 199,980 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 72,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$1.25 price target on Advantage Lithium and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13.

Advantage Lithium Company Profile (CVE:AAL)

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

