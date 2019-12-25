Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €11.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Air France KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.20 ($13.03).

A number of research firms have commented on AF. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) price target on Air France KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) price objective on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.20 ($13.02) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of AF opened at €9.92 ($11.53) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.37 and a 200 day moving average of €9.62. Air France KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

