Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AkzoNobel is a leading global paints and coatings company and a major producer of specialty chemicals. Their portfolio includes brands such as Dulux, Sikkens, International, Interpon and Eka. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akzo Nobel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $34.24.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

