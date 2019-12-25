Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALDX. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.19.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $5.70.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 632,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,986.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $116,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,419.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 989.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,489 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 21.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 40,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

