Alpha Coin (APC) Tops One Day Volume of $15,528.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Alpha Coin token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $9,760.00 and $15,528.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000640 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io.

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.