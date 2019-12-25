ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSMY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded ALSTOM/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ALSTOM/ADR from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

ALSMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31. ALSTOM/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.81.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

