Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.30. Altisource Asset Management shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 6 shares changing hands.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Twin Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Altisource Asset Management Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Altisource Asset Management comprises about 0.3% of Twin Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned 4.34% of Altisource Asset Management worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

