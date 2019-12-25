America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATAX. TheStreet lowered shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. America First Multifamily Investors has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $472.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.29.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 47.47% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $14.90 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in America First Multifamily Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

