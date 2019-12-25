American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (VALQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on December 30th

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2479 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Shares of NYSEARCA VALQ opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

