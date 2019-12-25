Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of AP opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $38.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.30 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 383,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 127,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

