Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $705,832.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00014192 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.47 or 0.06263033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,195 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

