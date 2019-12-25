Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

CHMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

