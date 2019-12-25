Analysts Anticipate Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neogen’s earnings. Neogen reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Neogen’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $1,343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,573,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,349 shares of company stock valued at $17,544,416. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,643,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,718,000 after purchasing an additional 160,186 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,860,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,373,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,721,000 after buying an additional 121,899 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,260,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,833,000 after buying an additional 195,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Neogen by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,010,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,756,000 after buying an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.37. Neogen has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $79.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average is $66.69.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

