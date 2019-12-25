Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 20.80%.

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Monday.

AGFS opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 1,910.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 318,485 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

