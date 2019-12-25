Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 48.2% in the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 35,342 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,046,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 1,345.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 67.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.87. 145,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.04. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

