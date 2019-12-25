Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.14). IRIDEX posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 23.42% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert Earle Grove purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $29,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,600 shares of company stock worth $59,450. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 32,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,388. IRIDEX has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.