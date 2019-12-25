Analysts Expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.16. NN reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NNBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NN stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. NN has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $390.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NN by 1,223.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $958,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth $833,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

