Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.04). Olin posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Olin had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. Olin has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $151,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 59.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Olin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Olin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 63,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olin (OLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.