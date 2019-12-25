Analysts Expect Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Post ($0.33) EPS

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 28 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

In related news, insider Bassey Yau sold 12,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $49,671.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,665.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,323 shares of company stock valued at $95,525 in the last three months. 18.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Virco Mfg. worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Virco Mfg. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

