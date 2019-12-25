Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL):

12/24/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/23/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/14/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

11/7/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $26.00 to $36.00.

11/6/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $33.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 151,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,000. The firm has a market cap of $689.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 49,860 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 79,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

