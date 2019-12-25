Analysts Set CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $208.00

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.00.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 750,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,874. CME Group has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a 200 day moving average of $206.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

