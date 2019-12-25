Analysts Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Target Price at $30.29

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $401,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,318 shares of company stock worth $15,197,935. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $655,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Coherus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

