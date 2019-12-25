Analysts Set Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) PT at $58.00

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBSH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.97. The company had a trading volume of 191,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,090. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $68.45.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,702.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,041 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $645,033.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,433.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,406. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.