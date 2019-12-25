Analysts Set Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) PT at $34.50

Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 198.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $26.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Core-Mark has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.